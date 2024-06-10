Noor Malabika Das Passes Away: 31-Year Old Actress Dies By Suicide, Decomposed Body Recovered From Mumbai Home

In a shocking incident, actress Noor Malabika Das has died by suicide she was last seen with Kajol in the series The Trial. The police recovered the body from her apartment in Lokhandwala on June 6.After the neighbours of the actress sensed foul smell, they informed the Oshiwara police station. The body was discovered by the police in decomposed state. With the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city, the actress’ last rites were performed on Sunday. “We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway,” said an officer.

Noor's medicines, her mobile phone and a diary was found in her room by the cops.

A good friend of the late actress by the name of Aloknath Pathak, said, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series.”Several media reports claim that Noor was earlier worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She hailed from Assam and worked in many films and web series.Some of her projects include Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle and more. She was also seen in Kajol and Jissu Sengupta's The Trial.The actress had over 163K followers on Instagram and she used to often share photos and videos to entertain her followers.