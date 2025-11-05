Nora Fatehi Drops Explosive Announcement of her Global Pop-Track ‘What Do I Know

Global sensation Nora Fatehi and Jamaican-American star Shenseea have unveiled the first poster of their highly anticipated international single, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl),” and it’s pure vintage glam meets global pop energy. Nora Fatehi shared the post, announcing the dates officially "New Song drops NOVEMBER 7th 2025💅❤️‍🔥”

Dressed in striking red retro flight-attendant-inspired ensembles, the duo exudes confidence, charisma, and classic Old Hollywood allure. The poster, set inside a luxe aircraft cabin, captures the song’s theme of empowerment and evolution, as two global stars redefine what it means to be “just a girl” in today’s world.

The single, releasing worldwide on November 7 under Warner Records in partnership with 5 Junction Records founded by Anjula Acharia, marks Nora Fatehi’s first-ever U.S. single, a major milestone in her global music journey. Adding to the excitement, Nora Fatehi is set to give the song its global live debut at the iconic UNTOLD Dubai festival marking a historic moment this weekend alongside REMA, Martin Garix, J Balvin, and Alan Walker who are also a part of the line-up. Known for her bold artistic choices and magnetic presence, Nora brings her signature blend of style and strength, while Shenseea adds her infectious Caribbean flair to the collaboration.

“What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” is more than a song, it’s a statement of independence, power, and timeless glamour. With its stunning visuals, cross-continental collaboration, and nostalgic aesthetic, this poster release sets the perfect tone for one of the year’s most anticipated global pop moments.