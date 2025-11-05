Nora Fatehi Drops Explosive Announcement of her Global Pop-Track ‘What Do I Know
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 5, 2025 11:02 IST2025-11-05T11:00:27+5:302025-11-05T11:02:43+5:30
Global sensation Nora Fatehi and Jamaican-American star Shenseea have unveiled the first poster of their highly anticipated international single, ...
Global sensation Nora Fatehi and Jamaican-American star Shenseea have unveiled the first poster of their highly anticipated international single, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl),” and it’s pure vintage glam meets global pop energy. Nora Fatehi shared the post, announcing the dates officially "New Song drops NOVEMBER 7th 2025💅❤️🔥”
Dressed in striking red retro flight-attendant-inspired ensembles, the duo exudes confidence, charisma, and classic Old Hollywood allure. The poster, set inside a luxe aircraft cabin, captures the song’s theme of empowerment and evolution, as two global stars redefine what it means to be “just a girl” in today’s world.
The single, releasing worldwide on November 7 under Warner Records in partnership with 5 Junction Records founded by Anjula Acharia, marks Nora Fatehi’s first-ever U.S. single, a major milestone in her global music journey. Adding to the excitement, Nora Fatehi is set to give the song its global live debut at the iconic UNTOLD Dubai festival marking a historic moment this weekend alongside REMA, Martin Garix, J Balvin, and Alan Walker who are also a part of the line-up. Known for her bold artistic choices and magnetic presence, Nora brings her signature blend of style and strength, while Shenseea adds her infectious Caribbean flair to the collaboration.
View this post on Instagram
“What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” is more than a song, it’s a statement of independence, power, and timeless glamour. With its stunning visuals, cross-continental collaboration, and nostalgic aesthetic, this poster release sets the perfect tone for one of the year’s most anticipated global pop moments.Open in app