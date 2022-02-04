Nora Fatehi s Instagram account shows 'deactivated', actor makes no comment

Actor Nora Fatehi's Instagram account is 'deactivated' though it is not clear if she has done it herself or there is a technical issue.

The 29-year-old actor's IG account is currently showing "Sorry this page isn't available."

The 'Dilbar' actor has not made any comments so far indicating that she might have done it herself.

Nora has been sharing regular updates from her Dubai vacation. Her last IG post was a clip of herself feeding a lion with her bare hand.

Although her post was liked by many of her fans, the World Animal Protection India slammed the growing trend of celebrities posing with captive animals. Resharing Nora's post on their official Instagram handle, the WAP criticized the same, and wrote, "World Animal Protection is concerned at the growing trend of celebrities posing with captive lionesses in various captive facilities in the Middle East and urges all individuals to avoid patronising captive wild animals in entertainment. Wild animals used in entertainment suffer immeasurably in these venues. Wildlife belongs in the wild."

Nora was last seen in singer Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani, released on December 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor