Nora received not just BMW car but expensive gifts like Gucci bag and iPhone from conman

The 200 crore money laundering case is getting worst and worst everyday. Actresses like Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, is getting in so much trouble due to their connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It is now reported that Nora Fatehi received many expensive gift from conman. Acoording to reports Nora admitted to ED that she was gifted BMW sedan by Sukesh, while his wife Leena Maria Paul had gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone.



Regarding the BMW sedan Nora said that she was invited for the event in conman's house, and later his wife and he gifted her the car. On the same note Nora's assistant realised a statement saying that Nora is not a part of any money laundering The statement read, 'Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation.'

Not only Nora but actress Jacqueline Fernandez's name is also coming into money laundering case, because of her connection with conman. It is said that the actress also received expensive gifts from conman, like two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags, Gucci outfits, a multi-coloured bracelet of stones and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.