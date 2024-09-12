"Not a Heart Attack": Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Corrects Miscommunication About His Health

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actor Moshin Khan's one interview clip went viral on social media which revealed that he suffered from mild heart attack. After which fans prayed and wished for actor's better health. Recently actor clarified the rumour and said that it was miscommunication and that he didn't suffer heart attack.

While clarifying this misunderstanding he told Times of India that,“It was an innocent grammatical error, which created this confusion. I wanted to say, ‘I thought I had a mild heart attack,’ but in the flow of the conversation, I said, ‘I think I had a mild heart attack,’ and that caused all the confusion.”

Elaborating on what happened last year, the actor said, “Around December last year, I suffered a gastritis attack, which can cause pain in the abdomen and chest pain, similar to a heart attack.

He further stated that, "This is what I actually wanted to say but didn’t elaborate on before moving to other topics." Upon asking why didn’t he clarify after the clip went viral? He explained, “I’ve always shied away from interviews because I’m a private person. I participated in that video to discuss our struggles and craft, which we did. Unfortunately, a two-minute health segment, especially the 'heart attack' part, overshadowed the rest of the hour-long conversation. I chose to wait a few days for the hype to die down to avoid further confusion. Those close to me know what happened, but I want to reassure my supporters that there is no cause for concern. I am truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love and support I’ve received in the past few days.”

Mohsin Khan left 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH) after filming his last episode on October 13, 2021, which aired on October 18, 2021. He portrayed the character Kartik Goenka for over five years, having joined the show in May 2016. His departure was linked to a planned generation leap in the storyline, which he felt was a suitable time for him to move on from the character.

Khan expressed gratitude for his time on the show, sharing emotional farewells with co-stars and the production team. He mentioned the deep connections he formed during his tenure and reflected on the significant impact the show had on his career.