Not in one day, Sonam Kapoor's house burgled in span of 10-11 months

New Delhi, April 15 The burglary at Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence did not take place in just a day, rather, the thieves gradually stole precious items over a span of 10-11 months.

"The jewellery and cash were stolen in a span of 10-11 months, as and when the accused nurse got a chance," a Delhi Police official told .

A complaint was lodged two months back, on February 23, regarding theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi. Notably, Harish Ahuja is father-in-law of Sonam.

The complainant who had noticed the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later on February 23 after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 381

