Not married yet! Tanishaa Mukerji put the full stop on wedding rumors

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji who created a buzz on the internet due to her weeding rumors had confirmed that she is not married yet, the actress's toe ring picture had left the question in everyone's mind that she has got married in the secret hush-hush wedding. In India, it is believed that the toe ring is the ornament for married women, and after seeing it in Tanishaa's toe fans left assuming that the actress must have gotten married, and Tanishaa too not give any kind of clarification on this regard till yesterday.

But not the actress confirms that she is not married, and wasn't aware of the rumors because she was in no network area, the Bigg Boss 7 fame actress said, “I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?

She further said, “Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married. I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.”

When she was asked if she find a dream man of her life, the actress quoted, “The whole world knows that I’m single. There’s no need to keep it ambiguous. And I’m happy being single.”

Tanishaa is the sister of the famous Bollywood actress Kajol.