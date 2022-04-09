Not so small steps

Mumbai, April 9 From doing energetic moves to matching up with the scale of music, 'Dance Deewane Juniors' kids amazed everyone with their performances on stage in the presence of judges such as veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and well-known choreographer Marzi Pestonji at The Westin, Mumbai.

Host Karan Kundrra gave all the words of appreciation while introducing them to the media and everyone present during the press conference.

The fun banter between Karan and Marzi left everyone in splits. Neetu and Nora were also adding more to the entertainment quotient with their hilarious conversation.

Neetu who is making her television debut with the show as a judge said: "I am very excited about my judging debut. I am just loving it and in fact learning so many things including different dance forms and styles or the Gen-Z lingo from Nora."

Karan, who is also having altogether a new experience of hosting a show added to the conversation: "I just adore kids and it is going to be all together an enjoyable and new experience to be a host on this show."

Meanwhile Karan teases Marzi by saying: "When I came to know about the panel of judges, especially Nora and Neetu ma'am , I was delighted to be part of the show," he added: "Of course I knew my friend Marzi," he laughed.

And said further: "There will be a lot of swag in the show and also three Punjabis will have a lot of dhamaal."

Marzi intervened and asked: "Who is the third Punjabi?" and Karan replied: "Nora", Marzi questioned: "How Nora can be a Punjabi?"

Neetu added to the conversation, saying: "Punjabis are by heart?

Marzi, who seemed to be enjoying the conversation and performances added: "While judging, my focus is majorly going to be on the technical aspects and how well the contestants make use of their skills."

Be it the dance group 'ABCD Little Angels' including Rithyha, Navya, Janvi, Shanaya and Myra, the energetic dancing duo of Urva and Aska also or solo performers Geet Kaur Bagga, Aditya Vinod Patil and Anshika Dhara, each of them stunned the audience with their performance that nowhere seemed lesser than professionals.

Karan asked 'ABCD Little Angels', how you got the name and one of the team member replied: "Like in studies we start with the ABCD, similarly for the beginners in dance, they start learning in the same way."

The other contestant that grabbed all the eyeballs with her performance was Geet Kaur Bagga or who was given the name, 'Choti Nora'.

Karan asked her how do you feel when people call you 'Choti Nora' and she replied: "I feel proud and want to be like Nora ma'am."

Nora praised the little cute girl and said: "You are a wonderful dancer and I also want to dance like you."

Neetu also added: "She is an incredible dancer and in fact defines dance in her own way."

Along with the judges, the show will also have ace dancers, Tushar Shetty, Pratik Utekar and Sonali Kar as mentors who will be training the contestants.

Produced by Frames Production, 'Dance Deewane Juniors' will premiere on from April 23 on Colors. The kids in the age group of 4-14 years will be seen performing and showing their talents in solos, duos, and groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor