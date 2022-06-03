Noted Kannada actor Uday Huttinagadde passes away at the age of 61

Renowned Sandalwood actor Uday Huttinagadde passed away after a brief illness at the age of 61 yesterday in Bengaluru.The actor is survived by his wife and two sons. Uday Huttinagadde made his acting debut in 1987 with the movie Arambha. The project was bankrolled by his own production house and Sudharani was paired opposite him as the leading lady.

Later, he went on to be a part of movies like Jayabheri, Amrutha Bindu, Shivayogi Akkhamahdevi, Krama, Undu Hodha Kondu Hodha, Krama, Agni Parva, and Shubha Milana, to name some. The Kannada actor has shared the screen with some biggies like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Shankarnag, Ananth Nag, and Tiger Prabhakar during his tenure as an actor. However, he refrained away from the silver screens in his last years for many reasons. The actor was originally from the Basarikatte village of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka. He even indulged in farming as he had owned land in Chikmagalur.

