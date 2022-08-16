Noted Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi passes away at 85

Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said.

A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered the tinsel town through award-winning movie "Kazhcha" directed by ace filmmaker Blessy. "Seelabathi", "Ashwaroodhan", "Anandabhairavi", "Alif" and "Anachandam" were among the notable movies of the actor.

