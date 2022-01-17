Noted theatre artist Shaoli Mitra dies at 73

Theatre legend Shaoli Mitra died of age-related ailments at her home in Kolkata. Mitra was cremated at Siriti crematorium later without much fanfare, her close friend and theatre personality Arpita Ghosh said.She had been suffering from heart-related ailments but had refused to be hospitalised, and her condition worsened on Sunday, Ghosh said.

The noted actress had wanted to be cremated without any fanfare in her last wish to her close friends, Ghosh said, showing a copy of her last wish. Mitra, who was the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2003, Padma Shri in 2009, and Banga Bibhusan in 2012, will be remembered by her fans and critics alike for her solo performances as Draupadi in "Naathvati Anaathbat" (which she also wrote and directed), and as Sita in "Sitakatha" or Bitata Bitangso. She acted as "Bangabala" in Ritwik Ghatak's avant-garde film "Jukti Takko Aar Gappo" (Reason, Debate, and a Story).