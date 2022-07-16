Nothing but a genius, Varalaxmi hails 'Iravin Nizhal' director Parthiban

Chennai, July 16 Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays the character of Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha, in director Parthiban's just released film, 'Iravin Nizhal', has said that the director is nothing else but a "genius".

Taking to Instagram, Varalaxmi wrote: "There's nothing to say about this man other than call him a GENIUS. Please go watch this film in a theatre near you. Trust me, the process will blow your mind."

"The first single non linear film ever made and it was my honour to be a part of this film. Amazing how so many people have come together to make this one man's dream a reality.

"Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, all the very best for 'Iravin Nizhal'. Wishing the legend A. R. Rahman sir and the entire team all the very best."

Iravin Nizhal (which when translated means 'Shadow of the Night') has music by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur. A. Wilson. The unit claims that the film is the first single-shot, non-linear film in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor