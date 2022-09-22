"Nothing can be more worse than what we have been through as a mother": Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan Khan's drug scandal

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in October of last year in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case which grabbed a lot of eye balls in the media. Gauri Khan was recently on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, where she cryptically spoke about the tough times that the family had to go through post son Aryan's arrest last year. On Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar referenced the crisis without naming Aryan. "It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family. I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that."

Gauri Khan, speaking about the situation, told Karan Johar: "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."Gauri Khan added, "And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."Gauri Khan was joined on the couch by her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.On the work front, the superstar's wife, who is a great interior designer, will appear on a new show, whose promo she posted on her social media account a few days ago. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), who graduated from University Of South California. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam the youngest of the three siblings.

