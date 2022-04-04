Now Trivikram Srinivas violates traffic rules, gets fined

Hyderabad, April 4 Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas was caught by the Hyderabad Traffic police earlier on Monday, as he violated the traffic rules.

The 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' filmmaker's vehicle was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields.

Trivikram Srinivas was fined by the Hyderabad police for using a tinted black shield, which is a violation of traffic rules, and later removed. The picture from the spot has now become viral on the Internet.

Recently, the Hyderabad traffic police also stopped Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Ram, and Manchu Manoj's vehicles, as they had similar black shields covering the windows of their vehicles.

On the work front, Trivikram Srinivas will next direct Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde for a yet-to-be-titled movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor