NTR Jr. praises Vedang Raina for his ability to emote through pain

Mumbai, Sep 25 Actor Vedang Raina, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, has been lauded by Telugu star NTR Jr. Recently, the ‘RRR’ star heaped praise on the young actor Vedang for his performance in ‘Jigra’ for his class act in one of the scenes which appears in the trailer.

In a conversation with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt around the film, the ‘RRR’ star shared how Vedang's expressions left him stunned.

He said, "There is one expression he gave...in what little you've shown us...where I think he is being beaten up. I was very impressed, that is actually very tough, ask me about it, because in RRR when I was being flogged, I understand how tough it is to give expressions when you are in pain. I just saw that, and I was like, wow”.

Karan Johar chimed in as he said, "When you see that moment where he is being beaten, it is Vedang's best moment in the film. It was shot much later, but you can feel his pain. He is piercing through”.

‘Jigra’ ,which is directed by Vasan Bala, follows the story of a brother-sister duo, who have been through a troubled childhood. In the recently released teaser of the film, Alia’s character reveals that she and her brother (played by Vedang Raina) lost both their parents at an early age, they were provided a place to stay by a relative, who metaphorically charged them too much. It is then revealed that Alia is on a mission to take her brother out of a prison by carrying out a jail break.

In fact, Vedang has also crooned the reprised version of ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ in the film.

Vedang's co-star Alia also praised him, as she said, "No day has been easy for him. After shooting when we would meet every couple of days, I would tell him it's literally tough. He has given a lot to the film”.

‘Jigra’ is set to release on October 11, 2024.

