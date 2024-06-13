NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara Part 1' now locks Sept 27 as release date

Mumbai, June 13 The makers of the NTR Jr-starrer film 'Devara Part 1’ have locked its release date.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on October 10, will now hit theatres on September 27.

The makers of the film on Thursday also unveiled a new poster featuring NTR Jr, as they announced the film’s new release date.

Talking about the film, the producers said, “We are glad to announce that 'Devara Part 1' directed by Koratala Siva will now release on September 27, 2024. We have planned this move keeping in mind how the film is coming together and we don’t wish to keep the fans waiting anymore."

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is making waves with its recently released ‘Fear Song’, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film that will unfold in two parts is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu as the cinematographer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor