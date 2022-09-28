Nushrratt Bharuccha wins Most Stylish Performer of the Year Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

Nushrratt Bharuccha won Most Stylish Performer of the Year Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 held at J.W Marriott in Mumbai. Bharuccha made her acting debut with a minor role in the 2002 television series Kittie Party. She got her first Hindi film with Jai Santoshi Maa (2006) and did the music video "Zindagi Kahin Gum Hai" by Zubeen Garg in 2007. Bharuccha rose to success by appearing with Aaryan for the third time in Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015). The film turned out to be her first commercial hit, earning over ₹88 crore worldwide.Meanwhile, India's most prestigious fashion award Lokmat Most stylish Awards is back with its 6th edition.

Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event. Partnering with Lokmat for the most stylish awards for 2022 is the Amazon. With top brands, large selection and easy returns - there couldn’t have been a better partner to glam up this exciting event. Amazon believes that each individual should be able to express their own individuality in their own unique style and enables them to do so ease with ease of choice, returns and great offers. What makes the event more exciting is that it coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival that has great offers running across top fashion and beauty brands.

