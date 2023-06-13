Nushrratt Bharuccha, Yo Yo Honey Singh set to bring new peppy song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : After 'Saiyaan Ji', 'Dil Chori', 'Care Ni Karda' and 'Chhote Chhote Peg', Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh are all set to bring another chartbuster.

The duo is currently shooting for the song in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt shared a couple of videos featuring Honey Singh.

In the video, they can be seen vibing on a song in the car.

Honey Singh also dropped a picture and captioned it, "LA VIBES."

In the picture, the 'Chatrapathi' actor can be seen dressed in a beige top and skirt that she topped up with a matching jacket.

Honey Singh, on the other hand, opted for a black casual outfit.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt recently wrapped the shooting of 'Chhorii 2'.

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Apart from Nushrratt, 'Chhorii 2' also stars Soha Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Apart from that, she has 'Akelli' in the pipeline.

