Nyrraa Banerji trains in Kathak to bring modern Anarkali to life in ‘Akbar Birbal’

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actress Nyrraa Banerji, who will be seen playing a modern-day Anarkali in the upcoming show "Akbar Birbal," has been undergoing intense Kathak training to perfect her role.

Nyrraa has been rigorously training in Kathak for the past two months. Speaking about the same, she shared, “I had to put in extra effort for this modern interpretation of Anarkali. To prepare, I have been training in Kathak for the past two months and practicing regularly. Though I have learned Kathak since childhood, I wanted to refine my skills to deliver my best performance. After our regular play rehearsals, I continue with Kathak practice.”

Banerji added, “I am truly enjoying the process and can’t wait for the audience to see this unique version of Anarkali.”

The hysterical historical comedy play also stars Ali Asgar, Vishal Kotian, and Delnaaz Irani. "Akbar Birbal" is written and directed by Paritosh Painter and produced by Pramod Bokadia & Paritosh Painter.

Backed by Ideas the Entertainment Company and BMB Entertainments and Films, the play is set to premiere soon.

A few days ago, the makers of the show announced the show via a post on social media and captioned it, “History gets a hilarious makeover! Presenting the first look of Akbar Birbal: A Hysterical Historical Comedy! Written and Directed by Paritosh Painter, And Produced by Pramod Bokadia & Paritosh Painter, this laugh-out-loud theatrical play promises to take you on a rib-tickling journey through time.”

The post further read, “This laugh-out-loud musical comedy is infused with a blend of Gen Z gadgets and lingo, creating a fusion of historical setting and modern hilarity. Featuring dazzling dances, witty wordplay, and hilariously impossible predicaments, Akbar Birbal is a rollercoaster of wit, wisdom, and mischief that will keep audiences of all ages laughing from start to finish.”

Meanwhile, Nyrraa Banerji was last seen in the reality show "Bigg Boss 18."

