Odisha artist Manas Kumar Sahoo offers homage to 'Boita Bandana' festivities through stunning sand animation

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 5 : Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has paid tribute to Odisha's traditional maritime festival 'Boita Bandana' through a breathtaking sand animation, celebrating the spirit of Kartik Purnima.

In a short video shared on his official social media handle, Sahoo showcased an intricate use of sand to draw a magnificent boat at a riverbank, where devotees gathered to offer prayers.

Every year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, people in Odisha celebrate the traditional maritime and naval festival, 'Boita Bandana,' also known as 'Danga Bhasa.' Boita Bandana usually falls in October or November. The festival commemorates the ancient maritime activities and trade relations of Odisha with Southeast Asian countries.

During the celebrations, markets across the state come alive with beautifully crafted miniature boats, made of banana stems, coloured paper, and cloth, as devotees flock to purchase them for the symbolic ritual.

This historical event is commemorated by the symbolic act of floating miniature boats made of banana stems, paper, and coloured cloth in water bodies, such as rivers, ponds, and the sea. The ritual pays homage to the rich maritime history of the region and the brave sailors who ventured into the sea for trade.

On the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima, the decorated miniature boats are set afloat with offerings of lamps, flowers, and prasad (sacred food) as a gesture of remembrance and gratitude to the sea god Varuna.

Meanwhile, Kartik Purnima celebrations have also gained momentum across the country. In Varanasi, thousands of devotees had gathered at various ghats along the Ganges, especially at Dashashwamedh Ghat, for the Kartik Purnima bath today.

Additionally, a massive crowd of devotees gathered to witness the Dev Deepawali celebrations today after taking a dip in the Ganges and visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

