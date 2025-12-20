"Off to design a new cabinet...", says Gauri Khan after Aryan dedicates Best Debutant Director award to her

New Delhi [India], December 20 : It is a proud moment for Gauri Khan as her son, Aryan Khan, won the Best Debutant Director of the Year award for his directorial debut series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood ' at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony held in New Delhi.

Aryan dedicated the award to his mother during his acceptance speech. Gauri later reacted to the moment on social media, praising her son for his achievement.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a video of Aryan from the award ceremony and wrote, "Thank you for making me the happiest and proudest @___aryan___ ... now off to design a new cabinet to hold all your awards!!"

While accepting the award, Aryan thanked the cast, crew, and Netflix for supporting a first-time director. "Congratulations to all the winners tonight, ye mera pehla award hai (this is my first award). I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bohot pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi," he said.

He added that the award was for his mother, recalling the values she always instilled in him. "This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logon ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi... aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai," Aryan said, drawing applause from the audience.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry.

The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It streamed on Netflix.

The show explores power dynamics within the Hindi film industry and highlights the struggles of outsiders trying to remain relevant.

