Oh My God 2 release put on hold to avoid Adipurush like controversy?

Oh My God 2 has landed in controversies for its spiritual and mythological setup. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is a sequel to the comedy-satire Oh My God, which also faced criticism and controversies. Ahead of the much-awaited release, the film faces issues with the Central Board. Reports suggest that the scheduled release of 11th August has been stopped. In contrast, there are also reports that the movie has been put before the revision committee to avoid the backlash that happened with Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Following the Adipurush disaster of poor dialogues and presentation of mythological characters Central Board became more cautious. Sources inform that CBFC does not want to repeat what happened after the release of Adiourush hence taking preemptive measures. According to the source, the Central Board will send movies for revision if revolving around subjects like God and religion. The way people's sentiments were hurt by Adipurush should not be the case with OMG 2.

A couple of days ago, Akshay shared the teaser of OMG 2 on social media. In the video, Akshay was seen walking through a crowd of people chanting Har Har Mahadev, ash smeared on his forehead, blue paint and bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. The movie will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel Gadar 2.