Olivia Colman stole something from 'The Crown' set

Los Angeles, Dec 31 Actress Olivia Colman may have moved on from 'The Crown' after season four, but she still carries a piece of the show with her.

The Oscar winner, who played Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of Netflix's 'The Crown', managed to snag a special memento before she left Buckingham Palace behind for good, reports eonline.com.

The third season of The Crown opens with a shot of Colman in our first glimpse of her as the late Queen, admiring a new stamp design with her face on it. As it turns out, the scene played out very similarly in real life.

"On my first day on The Crown, which was about the stamp thing," Olivia explained December 29 on The Graham Norton Show, "there was an envelope on the desk and it was 'To her Majesty, the Queen' and it had my face on a stamp."

Because 'The Crown' is so keen on detail, Olivia means it was her actual face, as the Queen, on the stamp, not Elizabeth's.

After admiring the craftsmanship, she revealed: "It was a lovely props person who said, 'I'm not allowed to do this, but take that.'"

As for where the keepsake is currently displayed, it's probably not in a place of great prominence, at least if Olivia's treatment of her own Oscar statuette is any indication.

Olivia told host Graham Norton that she keeps her 2018 Best Actress trophy "in the cupboard," explaining, "it feels a bit ostentatious to have it out."

Don't fret, Olivia allowed herself to bask in her Oscars glory "for a little while, at least."

"It was out for the first year," she said, "but I think after that you should crack on, forget it happened and keep working."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor