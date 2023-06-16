Olivia Wilde subtly shows support for ex Harry Styles 7 months after breakup

Washington [US], June 16 : American actor Olivia Wilde continues to show her support for her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, 7 months after their breakup, as per Page Six.

The 'Booksmart' director, liked an Instagram video of the "As It Was" singer performing his Love on Tour concert in London posted by Styles' sister on Wednesday.

"Good GRIEF this show is fun so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love #LOT #wembleynight2," Gemma Styles captioned her post.

As fans sang along, Harry belted out a medley of his solo song 'Treat People With Kindness' and his former band One Direction's hits 'Best Song Ever' and 'What Makes You Beautiful' in the video.

The Grammy winner also liked his sister's video, and several of his fans commented on how nice it was to see his family being so supportive.

According to Page Six, Wilde's public gesture appeared to confirm the former couple's amicable divorce.

After being photographed holding hands at his manager's wedding, Page Six broke the news that Harry and the "House" alum were dating in January 2021.

However, after nearly two years together, they split up in November 2022.

Sources told Page Six exclusively at the time that Harry and Wilde called it quits on good terms and were still very close friends.

One source said, "There is no ill will between them. "Neither Harry nor Olivia wa dumped. "This is Harry's longest relationship, so they clearly have a special bond."

Distance, according to the insider, also played a role in the split.

