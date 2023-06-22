Olympics Day 2023: Bollywood movies showcasing India at multi-sport extravaganza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Bollywood has delivered some fantastic films based on the lives of athletes and their struggle to place India on the map at the Olympics.

As we celebrate International Olympic Day on June 23, take a look at a list of Bollywood films that depict the genuine spirit of the event and the lives of Olympic medalists.

1. Gold

The untold and hidden narrative of Tapan Das, the man responsible for independent India's first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. Das, the assistant manager of India's first national hockey team, was played by Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Reema Kagti the film also starred Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar portrayed the role of the 'Flying Sikh' of India, Milkha Singh in his biography 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' The narrative centred around Singh's journey to become a world-renowned sprinter and Olympian despite financial and societal challenges. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film received massive responses from the fans and also starred Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.

3. Mary Kom

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. She portrayed the role of boxing champion Mary Kom, from Manipur. She faught with her ex-wrestler father and society standards in order to win the 2012 Summer Olympics despite all obstacles. The film also starred Darshan Kumaar in the lead role.

4. Saina

The film was based on the life of Olympic medalist shuttler, Saina Nehwal which featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film portrayed the story of the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal is told in the biopic.

5. Sultan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film featured superstar Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster. The film was a fiction, and the story of 'Sultan' does showcased how the desi pehelwans compete.

