On 11 years of 'Dhobi Ghat', Prateik Babbar calls the film a game-changer

Mumbai, Jan 21 As 'Dhobi Ghat' completes 11 years on Friday, actor Prateik Babbar maintains that the film was a game-changer for him.

The Kiran Rao directorial, which also stars Aamir Khan and Monica Dogra, allowed Prateik to explore his potential as an actor.

While talking about the same, Prateik said: 'Dhobi Ghat' was a game-changer for me. Not only because it minted the fame that it did, but it also taught me a lot as an actor.

The actor said that it opened up the boundaries with regard to experimentation for his performance: "There was a lot I could explore with my character, and it allowed me to learn more nuances of acting. I still can't believe it has been 11 years since the film. It feels surreal!"

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar has a packed calendar for the year as he is gearing up for multiple projects, including 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Four More Shots Please! S3', 'Woh Ladki Hain Kahan' with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, and Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor