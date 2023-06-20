On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC
New York, June 20 Pop singer Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out with supermodel pal Gigi Hadid in New York City.
Swift, 33, is on a short break from her Eras Tour.
As per People, after wrapping her Friday and Saturday shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the 'Anti-Hero' singer and her model friend Gigi Hadid were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside Nobu Downtown in New York City on Sunday night.
The Grammy-winning singer wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag, while Hadid, 28, opted for colourful jewellery, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.
The two stars have been besties for nine years.
The two friends had stepped out for a girls' night in the city in April with close friends Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.
