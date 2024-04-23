On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, 'Bhaiyya Ji' makers tease fans with glimpse of 'Baagh Ka Kareja' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji' treated fans with a glimpse of the song 'Baagh Ka Kareja'.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Hitz Music shared a teaser of the song and wished the actor on his special day.

The song is sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, with lyrics penned by Dr Sagar and music composed by Aditya Dev.

The lyrical video of Baagh Ka Kareja will be released on April 24.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with a group of men trying to kill someone. But, they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been taken, he wakes up scaring the men away.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Excited about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and became the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

He added, "Bhaiyya Ji had to be a character audiences cannot easily forget especially since Bhaiyya Ji marks my 100th film in the industry, and I am happy that I got to do it with my Bandaa team. We have enjoyed every bit of making the character and film and we are sure the audiences will enjoy every second of the drama that's soon going to unravel."

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

