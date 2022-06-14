On Sushant's second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional post
By IANS | Published: June 14, 2022 12:51 PM2022-06-14T12:51:04+5:302022-06-14T13:05:15+5:30
Mumbai, June 14 On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.
Rhea posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.
She captioned the image: "Miss you every day" along with a heart emoji.
Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.
