On Ugadi, Hombale Films announce commencement of 'Kantara' prequel

Bengaluru, March 22 In good news for 'Kantara' fans on Ugadi, which is the Kannada New Year, the makers on Wednesday officially announced the start of work on 'Kantara 2'. The makers had previously announced the prequel for 'Kantara' and now taking the journey ahead, they have started the work on the script.

Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi.

"On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates".

Hombale Films' 'Kantara' starring Rishab Shetty is one the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year. From bringing a story from the heartlands of India to garnering the love of audiences across quarters to making its mark on the global level, 'Kantara' has created examples of success like never seen before.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

