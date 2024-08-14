"Once, while returning from Gurgaon": Team 'Stree 2' shares real-life spooky tales

New Delhi [India], August 14 : As the countdown to the highly awaited sequel begins, the cast of 'Stree 2' made a grand arrival in Delhi on Wednesday for an exhilarating promotional spree.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, this horror-comedy sequel promises to deliver another blend of laughter and spine-tingling scares.

During a press conference, the team shared insights into their latest film and their real-life encounters with the supernatural.

Rajkummar Rao, who reprises his role as Vicky, playfully remarked, "In 'Stree,' we had our share of spooky experiences. However, in 'Stree 2,' the fun has taken centre stage. I'd like to think that even the ghosts are fans of our film, so we wouldn't want to scare them away!"

Aparshakti Khurana, known for his role as Bittu, added a personal touch to his eerie encounter.

Recalling a chilling experience from his days living in Delhi, he recounted, "Once, while returning from Gurgaon around 3-3:30 AM, I saw something truly unsettling near the GK1-GK2 flyover. I even took a U-turn to check, but when I looked back, it was gone."

Echoing Khurana's story, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Jaana, nodded in agreement, adding to the spooky atmosphere of the event.

In addition to these tantalizing stories, the release of the film's latest song, 'Khoobsurat,' has only intensified the excitement.

Featuring a charismatic performance by Shraddha Kapoor, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan, the track showcases a playful romantic dynamic that teases the audience.

The song is a musical treat, blending romance and drama, and creating a perfect prelude to the film's narrative.

The film's trailer, recently unveiled, sets the stage for an intriguing new villain, 'Sarkata', who threatens to abduct all the women in Chanderi.

With Vicky transforming into a princely figure to combat this new menace, the film promises to blend its spooky roots with fresh comedic twists.

The trailer also introduces Tamannaah Bhatia's dazzling cameo in a high-energy dance number titled 'Aaj Ki Raat,' sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, Tamannaah's performance in a stunning green outfit is set to be a highlight.

Fans of 'Stree'the 2018 hit that uniquely combined horror and comedyare eagerly awaiting the sequel.

'Stree 2' is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024, promising another thrilling ride into the world where horror and humour intertwine.

