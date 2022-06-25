One injured in speedboat crash on 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' filming

Two speedboats collided on Friday morning during the filming of 'My Big Fit Greek Wedding 3' in Greece. The news was confirmed by the Greek Coast Guard and Greek news sites.

One person had minor injuries, and local news sources said the person was a Greek national. The accident took place in Thymari in the Attica area near the southern tip of Greece, as per Variety.

One of the boats capsized, and its passengers, which included actors and crew members, have been rescued at sea, Greece's Coast Guard reported. The injured actor was taken to a hospital, however, was not critically injured. Reports indicated the actor got trapped under the boat and was then rescued with the help of a diver.

A total of 16 Greek and international actors and crew members, as well as equipment, were on board the two boats, during the filming of a scene which required two boats to be travelling parallel to one another. "The other 15 have recovered well," the Coast Guard tweeted, as per Variety.

The port authorities are investigating the incident. The scene called for seven speedboats on set, but there were reported problems with speed and distance calculations of when the boats would pass each other.

The third part of the hugely successful independent film was shot on the fourth day of shooting and production resumed after the accident.

The film is produced by Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus. A source close to one of the studios confirmed that the reports of the incident were accurate and production has resumed.

