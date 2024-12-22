"One Of the Best Re-Introductions Of an Actor'': NTR Jr. on Bheem’s Iconic Scene in RRR

Few actors can command the screen with the sheer presence that NTR Jr., the "Man of Masses," brings to his roles. His powerful portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR under the direction of S.S. Rajamouli, has left an unforgettable impression on audiences to this day. But out of all the breathtaking moments in the film, one scene stands above the rest: Bheem’s reintroduction.​The scene in question shows Bheem charging forward with a fire lamp in hand, wild animals, including a tiger, racing out of their cages alongside him, in an eruption of defiance and pure adrenaline.

In the recently released documentary RRR: Behind and Beyond, Man of Masses NTR Jr. talks about this iconic moment and proudly says: “The greatest jump for a hero in the movie, I would call it, or even I think it is probably one of the best reintroductions of an actor because there is already an introduction that happened, and this is like the second introduction where the true getup of Bheem is revealed. ”The scene didn’t just leave Indian audiences in awe; it got the attention of movie​ fanatics worldwide.Even today, RRR continues to make waves globally, with Bheem’s reintroduction being one of the most talked-about moments in cinema.