One step at a time: Disha Patani stuns with double back-flip in new workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known for inspiring fans with her intense workout routines, has once again stunned her followers with a new display of strength, stamina, and flexibility.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Disha shared a video where she performs back-flips with remarkable precision, showcasing her exceptional fitness skills.

Along with the video, the 'Yodha' actress added a motivational caption: "One step at a time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

