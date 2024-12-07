Oppenheimer actor Emma Dumont comes out as trans-masculine, non-binary

Washington [US], December 7 : Actor Emma Dumont, best known for playing Jackie Oppenheimer in the Oscar-winning film 'Oppenheimer', came out as trans-masculine and non-binary.

According to their representative, Dumont will now go by the name Nick and use they/them pronouns. However, 'Oppenheimer' actor will continue using the name Emma Dumont professionally, TMZ reported.

"They identify as a trans-masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family," said the representative to TMZ.

Dumont updated their Instagram bio with a message that read, "Only call me Nick if ur cool okay?" They also posted a series of photos earlier this week including a bathroom selfie and a picture of them holding a guitar.

Nick's next project is fittingly titled 'New Me', a thriller currently in post-production.

Dumont has been active in the entertainment industry since 2009 and has appeared in more than 25 projects. They are best known for their role as Polaris in Marvel's 'The Gifted' and a guest appearance on 'Pretty Little Liars'. Their portrayal of Jackie Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' earned them significant recognition this year.

The term "trans-masculine" is used to describe individuals assigned females at birth who identify with masculinity, including transgender males and AFAB nonbinary individuals. Dumont has not yet made a direct public statement about their coming out.

