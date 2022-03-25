Oscar viewing party to be hosted by the Academy for first time

For the first time ever, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will host a live viewing party on Sunday in Paris for its French members and industry guests.

According to Variety, the Parisian Oscar viewing party will be held at Blanche, a mansion that used to be the oldest and most legendary film school in Paris and was turned into a lavish private club.

The venue boasts a state-of-the-art projection room, as well as a lively and faceted bar and mirrored tables.

Prior to the ceremony, guests will be treated with a dinner at BB, the venue's fancy restaurant, and will enjoy Brad Pitt's Fleur de Miraval, the official champagne of the 94th Oscars, to get ready for the all-nighter.

"After years of hosting an Oscar party in London, we're thrilled to expand the Oscar experience to our French members in Paris for the first time," said the AMPAS European Events Committee who initiated the event.

The organisation added, "It's a fantastic opportunity for some of our European members to engage with the show and see live the results of their voting."

As per Variety, the organization of the Paris viewing party was spearheaded by Carola Ash, AMPAS director of member relations and awards, who is based in London and previously hosted the London event.

