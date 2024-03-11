Oscar Winners 2024: From Oppenheimer to Barbie – Where to Watch the Award-Winning Films Now

The 96th Academy Awards, widely known as the Oscars, took place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the charismatic Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time. Christopher Nolan's masterpiece, "Oppenheimer," stole the spotlight, securing seven wins out of its 13 nominations.

Missed the theaters? Here's where to catch the award-winning films now:

1. "Oppenheimer" - Prime Video, Apple TV: Christopher Nolan's ambitious biopic delves into the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb.' Starring Cillian Murphy, the film explores Oppenheimer's work on developing the atomic bomb during World War II.

2. "Poor Things" - Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus: Featuring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things" narrates the captivating tale of a young woman brought back to life by a scientist. Together with a lawyer, she embarks on a whirlwind adventure, challenging prejudices and advocating for liberation and equality.

3. "The Zone of Interest" - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play: Directed by Jonathan Glazer, this film depicts a Nazi commandant's attempt to build a dream life for his family near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, and others, "The Zone of Interest" offers a compelling narrative.

4. "Anatomy of a Fall" - Rent it on Apple TV, Google Play: A French legal thriller directed by Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall" revolves around a woman suspected of killing her husband. The couple's blind son becomes the sole witness, adding layers of complexity to the gripping storyline.

5. "The Holdovers" - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Curzon, Google Play: Set in 1970, this film features Paul Giamatti as a strict class teacher at a New England boarding school. His life takes an unexpected turn during the Christmas break when he forms a unique bond with a troublesome but brainy student and the school's head cook.

6. "Killers of the Flower Moon" - Apple TV: Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, this film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and others. Set in the 1920s, it unravels the chilling tale of a series of murders of Osage tribe members after oil is discovered in their land.

7. "American Fiction" - Amazon Prime Video: Directed by Cord Jefferson and featuring Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K Brown, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, and others, "American Fiction" follows the story of a novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment. His decision to write a Black book thrusts him into the heart of hypocrisy and madness.

8. "Barbie" - Prime Video, Apple TV: Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, "Barbie" offers a unique twist. The popular doll character lands in the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), experiencing the harsh realities of human life.

The 96th Academy Awards celebrated cinematic excellence, highlighting outstanding achievements in the film industry. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" emerged as a powerhouse, dominating the night with seven well-deserved wins. Movie enthusiasts can now enjoy these award-winning films on various streaming platforms, bringing the magic of the Oscars directly to their screens.