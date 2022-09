Oscar-winning star Louise Fletcher passes away at 88

Oscar-winner Louise Fletcher passed away at the age of 88 on Friday at her home in France. Louise Fletcher, who won the best actress Oscar for her unforgettable performance as Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' passed away at her place. The iconic movie, based on the Ken Kesey novel, won five Oscars in 1976, including best picture and best actor for Jack Nicholson. It explored the repressive tendency of authority through the story of the patients and staff of a psych ward, as per the reports of Variety.

According to Variety, the movie 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' became the first in more than 40 years to win all of the major awards, including best picture, director, actor, actress, and screenplay. A significant box office success, it received four additional Oscar nominations. Fletcher began her acting career in the late 1950s on such episodic TV shows as Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables, and 77 Sunset Strip. Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to deaf parents; one of Oscar's most memorable moments was when she accepted her Academy Award using sign language.Fletcher became just the third woman to receive an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for the same performance after winning her Oscar. It was because of Fletcher's portrayal that in 2020, the Ryan Murphy-Evan Romansky Netflix series Ratched, which serves as a sort of prequel to the book and movie and stars Sarah Paulson, would only need the word 'Ratchet' to evoke the dread and cruelty that Fletcher had portrayed decades earlier, according to Deadline.