Oscars 2022: Know when and where to watch live streaming of Oscars 2022

After many delays, the Oscar 2022 will be held on March 28 in Los Angeles. This year's event will be hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall. Total e 276 films have been shortlisted this year's amongst them Indian films Jai Bhim and Arabikadalinte Simham have been chosen.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH OSCARS 2022?

The Oscars 2022 event will be streamed live on Sunday (March 27) starting at 8 pm ET. As per Indian time, it will be aired at 5.30 am IST on Monday (March 28). You can watch the event on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World from 6.30 am. However, the social media pages of The Academy will also give live updates.

WHO IS PRESENTING AT OSCARS 2022?

Popular faces of Hollywood like Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, and Shaun White. The list also includes Halle Bailey, Ruth E Carter, Sean Diddy Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-jung Youn are going to present this year's Oscar.