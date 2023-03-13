Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli pay homage to India on red carpet

It's Oscar time and the RRR team reached the Dolby Theatre in full style on Monday.

Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and singer MM Keeravani graced the Oscars 2023 red carpet before attending the awards ceremony, where their track 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the 'Original Song' category.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black bandhgala ethnic velvet outfits. Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with dhoti. The trio, undoubtedly, paid homage to Indian culture.

Take a look at the trio's Oscar 2023 red carpet look

https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1635058617882906624

Jr NTR'S black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1635039906937589760

The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR. And so befitting is this symbolic attire for The Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for NTR Jr.

The outfit was custom made for the global Icon keeping his sentiments in mind. The bandhgala was paired with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Ram Charan was present on the red carpet with his wife Upasana Kamineni.

He said he was having a fanboy moment on the carpet, and that he was nervous ahead of the awards. "She (Upasana) is six months pregnant as well; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!"

The Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

( With inputs from ANI )

