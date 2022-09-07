OTT release locked for Karthi, Aditi Shankar-starrer 'Viruman' on Sep 11

Chennai, Sep 7 Director M. Muthaiah's superhit action thriller 'Viruman', featuring actors Karthi and Aditi Shankar in the lead, will release on OTT on September 11.

The film, which had an impressive run in theatres, will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Apart from Karthi and Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace director Shankar, the film also features Raj Kiran, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles.

"It was rather interesting to play the character of Muniyandi because he is a completely different, opposite person from whom I am in real life," Prakash Raj said.

He added: "It was an unfamiliar territory that I'm glad I chartered into with such hardworking and talented artistes like Karthi and Aditi. I hope with the worldwide premiere of this movie, the audiences have a great time watching it."

"Viruman was an experience that will stay fresh in my heart for a long time," Karthi said. "It was such a contrasting experience since Prakash sir and I have a very jovial and happy rapport."

He said further: "Our characters on screen, however, are totally different and as father and son, we are at loggerheads.

"This movie will give the audiences a glimpse into a never-before-seen chemistry between the two of us. Watch out for us as we take you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment with the worldwide digital premiere of 'Viruman'."

"Prakash Raj sir and Karthi are two of the finest actors in the nation and no artiste can wish for a better debut than sharing the screen with them," lead actress Aditi Shankar noted.

Set in Madurai, the movie follows the story of Viruman, a village youngster who leaves his house when he finds out that his father, Muniyandi, is the reason for his mother's suicide.

An intrepid and good-hearted person, he fights to make his arrogant father pay the price for his sins and save his brothers from the man's grip.

