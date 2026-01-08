OTT Releases This Week (January 7–11, 2026): De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, The Night Manager Season 2 & More | Full List of New Movies & Web Series

OTT releases this week (January 7 to 11): As January moves ahead, OTT platforms are lining up fresh films and series to keep viewers engaged. From action dramas and romantic comedies to reality shows and thrillers, several new titles will stream this week across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Here is a list of the major OTT releases scheduled between January 7 and January 11.

De De Pyaar De 2

January 9, 2026 |Netflix | Romance, comedy

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, whose relationship faces resistance due to their age difference. The plot follows Ashish’s attempt to win over Ayesha’s parents, leading to clashes over ego, age and love.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

January 9, 2026 | Netflix |Fantasy, action

Written by M. Prasad Babu and Boyapati Srinu, the Telugu film follows an Aghori and his twin brother as they fight spiritual threats during the Maha Kumbh period to protect the nation.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Harshaali Malhotra, Samyukta Menon, Aadhi

The Night Manager, Season 2

January 11, 2026 | Amazon Prime Video | Thriller

Created by David Farr, the new season marks Jonathan Pine’s return as he infiltrates an illegal arms operation while attempting to stop a conspiracy that threatens national security.

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie

Freedom at Midnight, Season 2

January 9, 2026 | Sony LIV | Historical drama

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the second season focuses on the period after India’s Independence in 1947. The series explores the human cost of Partition, the refugee crisis and the challenges faced by the newly formed government. It also highlights the political and personal struggles of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

Cast: Chirag Vohra, Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney

Beast Games, Season 2

January 7, 2026 | Amazon Prime Video | Game show

Season 2 features 200 contestants divided into two groups — strong and smart — competing for a prize of $5 million through physical challenges and mental tasks.

Cast: MrBeast, Nolan Hansen, Chandler Hallow, Karl Jacobs

Tron: Ares

January 7, 2026 |JioHotstar | Sci-fi, action

The film follows an artificial intelligence programme that sends a digital soldier into the real world. The mission becomes complicated when the AI begins to question its orders.

Cast: Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges

Mask

January 9, 2026 |ZEE5 | Action, crime

Directed by Vikarnan Ashok, this Tamil dark comedy thriller follows a corrupt private detective searching for stolen charity funds. His mission takes a dangerous turn as he gets caught in criminal activity involving a mysterious masked figure.

Cast: Archana Chandhok, Charlie, Nelson Dilipkumar, Andrea Jeremiah

Honeymoon Se Hatya

January 9, 2026 | ZEE5 | Crime, docu-series

Created by Murnalini Havaldar, the series examines real-life cases involving wives accused of killing their husbands. The narrative includes interviews with journalists, neighbours and investigators, offering insights into disturbing crimes.

Cast: Anurekha Bhagat, Sushmita

Shark Tank India, Season 5

January 5 | Sony LIV | Business Reality Show

The business reality show returns with its largest panel so far. Season 5 features 15 investors and places special focus on student-led start-ups, promising sharper debates and bigger ambitions.

MasterChef India (Hindi), Season 9

January 5 | Sony LIV | Reality, Cooking Show

Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur return for the new season. This edition introduces a paired-contestant format, focusing on teamwork and family recipes.

MTV Splitsvilla X6

January 9 | JioHotstar | Dating Reality Show

The reality dating show returns with a new theme titled Pyaar ya Paisa. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra, with Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed as mischief makers, the season introduces a dual-villa format centred on love and money.