OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae and More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (December 1, 2025 - December 7, 2025): The first week of December has a busy lineup of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. The slate features films and series in many languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. From the rental release of Thamma on Prime Video to new titles on SonyLIV, Netflix and other services, viewers have a wide range of genres to choose from between December 1 and December 5.

Thamma (Dec 2, 2025 | Prime Video – Rent)

Horror and comedy | Hindi and Telugu | 2h 27m | IMDB 6/10

Thamma follows Alok, a soft-spoken journalist who falls in love with Tadaka, a supernatural Betaal. His world turns upside down when a freed Betaal leader threatens both humans and Betaals. Alok fights back after transforming into a Betaal and later becomes their new leader.

Dies Irae (Dec 5, 2025 | Jio Hotstar)

Horror and thriller | Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada | 2h 1m | IMDB 7.3/10

The film tells the story of Rohan, a wealthy architect who experiences violent hauntings after he picks up a memento from the home of an ex-classmate who died by suicide. A headless ghost later reveals a hidden family secret that forces Rohan to solve the mystery to survive.

The Girlfriend (Dec 5, 2025 | Netflix)

Drama and romance | Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam | 2h 18m | IMDB 8.1/10

The story follows Bhooma, a quiet student who enters a relationship with Vikram, the campus heartthrob. Their romance soon turns toxic as Vikram’s control grows stronger. Bhooma must fight for her freedom with the help of new friendships and her own self-belief.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show (Dec 5, 2025 | Zee5)

Comedy and drama | Telugu | 2h 38m | IMDB 8.4/10

Ramesh, a village photographer, lands in trouble when his assistant loses a memory card with all the pre-wedding footage of a wealthy couple. He creates wild excuses and desperate plans to delay the wedding as he races to recover the missing card.

Arasayyana Prema Prasanga (Dec 5, 2025 | SUNNxt)

Comedy and drama | Kannada | 2h 3m

The film follows Arasayya, a kind and hearing-impaired priest who falls for Kumari, the new post office worker. With the help of his best friend, he navigates misunderstandings and a rival suitor in his search for a partner who accepts him fully.

Stephen (Dec 5, 2025 | Netflix)

Psychological thriller | Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi |

The film revolves around a calm yet unsettling man who confesses to the murders of nine missing girls. A cop and a psychiatrist attempt to uncover the truth behind his claims as the case reveals guilt, trauma and shifting morals.

Kuttram Purindhavan – The Guilty One (Dec 5, 2025 | SonyLIV)

Crime documentary series | Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi | 8 episodes

The series follows Baskaran, a retiring pharmacist who gets involved in a missing person case while trying to save his grandson. A constable joins him as they face moral challenges and hidden truths. The story explores how ordinary people respond to extreme pressure.

Dhoolpet Police Station (Dec 5, 2025 | Aha)

Crime and thriller series with action and comedy | Tamil and Telugu | 50 episodes

The show follows ACP Ashwin Kumar and his team as they work in a chaotic neighborhood filled with disputes and rising crime. The series mixes humor, action and investigation as the officers try to keep order in their community.