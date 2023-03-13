"Our forefathers used to sing and he has got same genes": 'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj's father Rajkumar

It's a proud moment for Indians across geographical barriers as well as 'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj's parents. Rahul gave a live performance of the song along with co-singer Kaala Bhairava on the Oscar stage on Monday morning before the song scripted history in the annals of the 95th Academy Awards.

Beaming with joy and pride, Rahul's father Rajkumar said to ANI, "This is a moment of pride for India. Our forefathers used to sing and he has also got the same genes. When he was a child he would sing sometimes and I took notice of it."

Rahul's mother Sudha Rani said, "We are very happy. By almighty's grace, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate. Keeravani Sir and Rajamouli Sir also helped us a lot." Speaking about Rahul's knack for singing since his childhood days, his mother said, "He used to play music on the table. His father took notice of it and got him admitted to music school. Rahul took his lessons from Pandit Vitthal Rao."

The international audience loved Rahul and Kaala's performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.

The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before winning the Oscar, the song had bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One for the 'Best Song' and another for 'Best Foreign Language Film.'

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. What makes the song appealing to the masses is its joyous vibes and high-pitched energy that urges everyone to put on their dancing shoes.

