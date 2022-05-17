Overwhelmed by response to 'Saani Kaayidham', says director Arun Matheswaran

Chennai, May 17 'Saani Kaayidham' which recently released on Prime Video, has been attracting attention for its gripping narration of the revenge action-drama that stars Keerthy Suresh.

Speaking about the success and appreciation of his latest release, director Arun Matheswaran says, "As a filmmaker, we dream to tell stories that are within us, enable our creativity and allow us to create artistic narratives as we did in Saani Kaayidham.

"I am thankful to Screen Scene Media for supporting my vision, my team who worked tirelessly and Amazon Prime Video to present the film to the world. The reaction that we are receiving to the film is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for more!"

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, 'Saani Kaayidham' had its world premiere on Prime Video on May 6.

Sundar Arumugam, Managing Director, Screen Scene Media Entertainment says, "We are overjoyed with the appreciation 'Saani Kaayidham' has been receiving from industry folks and audiences. Director Arun Matheswaran, lead actors Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan and the entire team's hard work deserves all the applause, and we are happy to have partnered with Amazon Prime Video to take this brilliantly made revenge action-drama to cine lovers across the globe."

'Saani Kaayidham' is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan as the leads.

The story follows the heartwrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes the help of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

The film is also available as 'Chinni' in Telugu and 'Saani Kaayidham' in Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor