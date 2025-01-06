Paatal Lok Season 2 Trailer Out: Jaideep Ahlawat Is Back on New Mission (Watch Video)

The much-awaited series Paatal Lok trailer is out, and fans can't keep calm. The series featured Hathiram, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, on a new investigation, new mission. Returning alongside Jaideep are Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, with Tilottama Shom, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in key roles. The season is directed by Avinash Arun.

The trailer is packed with crime and suspense, showcasing Inspector Hathiram Choudhary tackling a case involving the disappearance of a migrant worker linked to a dangerous drug syndicate. As he pursues the truth, his personal life also unfolds, raising questions about how he will balance both.

Paatal Lok Season 1, released on May 15, 2020, received widespread acclaim. After nearly four years, the highly anticipated second season premieres on January 17. To catch up, viewers can revisit the first season before the new episodes air.