Padmini Kolhapure, Shreyas Talpade urge people to vote in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, actors Padmini Kolhapure and Shreyas Talpade urged people to cast their votes at the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation campaign cycle rally in Mumbai.

The rally was organised to encourage citizens to exercise the right to vote in the State assembly elections on November 20.

Shreyas emphasised the importance of every vote and asked the people to come out and actively participate in the festival of democracy.

He said, "Our state goes to poll on November 20. I urge everyone to take 10 minutes from their time and vote," he added, "If someone thinks that 'Hum flower nahi fire hain, hamari ungli mein power hai'. Use your finger."

Padmini Kolhapure also asked the people to come out of their houses and vote.

She added, "I urge everyone to come and vote on November 20. It is a very important day for all of us in Maharashtra."

In a spirited effort to boost voter participation, a number of cyclists took part in the rally and urged people to use their right to vote.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be going to polls in a single phase on November 20. The 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will be going to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes to be held on November 23 for both states.

