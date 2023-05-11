Pahadi swag, sound of 'mama'... Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her 'kind of heaven'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Preity Zinta has been spending quality time with her husband and kids in the lap of mountains.

Taking a break from the ongoing IPL matches, Preity shared a video of her little toddler (baby Jai) walking through the garden. "My kind of heaven. The last couple of days have been amazing. Mountains, family, clean air & a digital detox. No better sound than hearing .... mama ... mama for the first time from the kiddos. This really is heaven #ting...", Preity wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In another post, Preity shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough. Preity covered her head with a scarf like a typical 'mountain' woman! "Pahadi Swag with pati parmeshwar #ting", read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.

Preity was also vocal about her children's safety. Last month, she took to social media to post a long note about the alleged harassment that her kid faced.

Citing the incident, Preity wrote, "The incident was regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn't a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor