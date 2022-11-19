Painter artist Deepika’s famous Pichwai art form enthralls spectators

Painter artist Deepika Bhansali Jain doesn’t want to bind herself in any art form. Deepika’s Lord Krishna cloth painting is drawing the attention of most of the spectators visiting the three-day art exhibition Alankar-2 that was inaugurated on November 18th at Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. Deepika informed that the painting has natural colours been used and is based on Udaipur’s famous Pichwai art form. The exhibition has been unveiled by Bindu Raisoni, Chairperson JITO Ladies Wing North; Journalist Writer Anubha Jain, Director of International Service Rotary Bangalore, and blogger Charu Sareen Gujjal.

As the chief guest of the occasion journalist writer Anubha Jain stated, "It is a solo art exhibition and I am emphasizing the term "SOLO" because as a writer I know the devotion and dedication of an artist. Writing and painting are very lonely sort of things that need a lot of patience, peace, and quietness." Painted in all art mediums from oil, acrylic, and water, Deepika's most fascinating art form is Rajasthan’s Mandana art which reflects almost in all her paintings. Golden embossed Mandana art can be seen in the paintings of Deepika as attire design, jewellery pieces, or as modern art pieces in the painting. An array of over 50 paintings based on positivity and hope have been showcased in this solo art gallery of Deepika Bhansali Jain. As a noble deed the painter has announced that 25% of the art sales will be given to charity. Senior artists MG Dodamani and Sridhar Komrawali, and educationist KK Bhansali were also present on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention that conferred with many awards Deepika has displayed her artwork nationally and internationally as well.

