Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of illegally using his song, threatens legal action

Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq has accused producer-filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song “Nach Punjaban” in the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Abrar took to Twitter to claim he has not sold his song “Nach Punjaban” and “producers like Karan Johar” should not copy songs. He also threatened legal action to claim damages.His tweet read ,”I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies@karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia. Abrar-Ul-Haq is actively involved in Pakistani politics and is also a major philanthropist in the neighbouring nation.The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.Dharma Productions is yet to react on the issue.